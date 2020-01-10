Sampdoria turn to Juventus for defensive reinforcements

Out of favour Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has emerged as a January transfer target for Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria as they look to strengthen their back line.

Rugani, who was co-owned by Empoli and Juventus between 2013-15, officially joined La Vecchia Signora in the summer of 2015 but has found game time hard to come by having only made 70 appearances for the club in five seasons.

Sampdoria are now looking to bring the Italian to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to bolster their defensive options with the Bianconeri open to deferring any transfer fee to help facilitate a deal, according to a report by Tuttosport.

The Blucerchiati, who finished ninth in Serie A last term, sit just two points above the relegation places having struggled to only four wins in their first 18 games and Ranieri will be hoping that strengthening his squad in January will be enough to avoid a relegation battle.