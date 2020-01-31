Sampdoria v Napoli: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Napoli aim to build on their impressive win over Juventus last time out when they make the trip to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Monday night to face struggling Sampdoria.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Thorsby, Tonelli, Colley, Murru; Ramirez, Linetty, Vieira, Jankto; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.

Suspended: Bereszynski.

Unavailable: Ferrari, Depaoli.

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.

Unavailable: Allan, Younes, Ghoulam, Malcuit, Koulibaly.

KEY STATISTICS

– Since the beginning of the decade, Napoli have won more games against Sampdoria than against any other team in Serie A – 14 out of the 19 in this period (D3, L2).

– After a run of seven home matches without a win against Napoli in the top flight (D1, L6), Sampdoria won the most recent, 3-0 in September 2018. At home, the Blucerchiati could overcome the Partenopei in two consecutive Serie A seasons for the first time since 1993-1994.

– Since the beginning of October, only Lecce (five) have drawn more home games than Sampdoria (four) in Serie A, while only Cagliari (six) have drawn more than Napoli in away games (four) in the competition.

– Napoli have not kept a clean sheet in six away games: the last time they conceded a goal for more away games in a row in the competition was in 2010 (10).

– With four games ending without goals under his management at Sampdoria this season, Claudio Ranieri is already the coach with the most 0-0’s in Serie A this term, while across the top five European leagues he is behind only Diego Simeone (five with Atletico Madrid).

– Sampdoria are the only team across the top five European leagues yet scored a goal in the first 30 minutes of a league game this season.

– Sampdoria have gathered 20 points in Serie A this season; only once in the three points per win era have the Blucerchiati collected so few (17 in 1998/99) after 21 games played in Serie A – that season ended with relegation for the team.

– Fabio Quagliarella has found the net in just one of the last 11 home games (brace against Brescia in January); the Sampdoria striker had scored in eight of the previous 11 home games in the competition.

– Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski (154) and Fabián Ruiz (144) of Napoli are two of the three players who actively participated in more actions that ended with a shot in the first 21 matchdays in Serie A this season (among them Alejandro Gómez, 149).