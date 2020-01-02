Sampdoria want AC Milan forward and Atalanta pair

Sampdoria are readying themselves for a busy January and they’ve already identified three targets from within Serie A whom they’re keen to move for.

AC Milan’s Fabio Borini is one of those names, with the Italian only having 70 minutes under his belt this season with the Rossoneri.

But Il Secolo XIX have reported that Premier League side Crystal Palace are also considering a bid for Borini and he has fond memories of his time there, having played for both Sunderland and Swansea previously, as well as more ill-fated stints at Chelsea and Liverpool.

Claudio Ranieri is also looking to reinforce at the back though and Atalanta’s duo of Roger Ibanez and Simon Kjaer are the men wanted.

Neither feature heavily in Gian Piero Gasperini’s plans in Bergamo this season and the Blucerchiati may be able to offer more regular playing time.