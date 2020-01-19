Sarri downplays Juventus Scudetto talk

After Juventus moved four points clear of Inter at the top of Serie A, Bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri was quick to downplay talk of the Scudetto race being over.

The gap between the two title challengers is the biggest it has been all season, with Inter slipping up against Lecce on Sunday afternoon.

“The last thing I want to hear is that the ‘title race is over, the title race is back on’ every Sunday ” Sarri told the press. “It was an important game to win.

“We had a less polished match than the recent ones, and I tried to give the team the impetus to close it by bringing on [Gonzalo] Higuain, and make sure of the three points.

“We were under the cosh in the final few minutes, but the positive lesson to take from that is that we are able to take that pressure more than two months ago.”

Ronaldo was the hero once again, with his brace guaranteeing all three points, as well as his seventh consecutive match among the goals.

“I think his upturn in form is a matter of physical and mental condition,” Sarri continued. “Physical because I think he had a period when he recovered from a bruise and trained continuously and found form.

“He is an animal that feeds on goals scored, so repeatedly doing so puts him in a great place mentally.

“I think he has scored 11 goals in six or seven matches. Brilliant numbers.”