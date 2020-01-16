Sarri: It bothers me that Messi has one Ballon d’Or more than Cristiano Ronaldo

Maurizio Sarri is desperate to help Cristiano Ronaldo win another Ballon d’Or and draw level with Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian won his sixth in December, leaving the Portuguese behind him on five and without either of the last two editions of the award.”

I’d like to help Cristiano win his sixth Ballon d’Or,” Sarri said.

“It bothers me a little to see that another player has more than him.

“I think about it and it’s an objective for me and the whole team.”We want to help him because it’s something that he deserves.”

The Juventus forward won the award in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, whereas Messi won it in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019.