Sarri: Juventus must find greater mentality following Napoli defeat

Following his side’s 2-1 defeat against Napoli in Serie A on Sunday, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri insisted that his side lacked the mentality to snatch victory.

The Bianconeri fell to a second league defeat this season through second half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne, despite Cristiano Ronaldo halving the deficit in stoppage time.

However, Sarri felt that former club Napoli did little to merit to victory, and placed the blame for the defeat on the lack of intensity from his own team.

“Tonight there was a lack of mental energy and urgency,” the ex-Chelsea tactician declared in his post match press conference at the Stadio San Paolo.

“Our attacking phases lacked rhythm and we did not use the ball well. Meanwhile, the defensive phase was always reactionary. We deserved to lose, but this was against a team that did little to win the match and so we must blame ourselves.

“We must always find great motivation, but this is not always easy for players who have won everything for seven or eight years. I don’t think we played badly because [title rivals] Lazio and Inter dropped points, because if so that would have been even more worrying.”

With Inter succumbing to a draw against Cagliari earlier in the day, Juventus maintained their spot at the top of Serie A but saw their lead cut to just three points.