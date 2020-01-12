Sarri satisfied with Juventus after earning winter champions crown

Maurizio Sarri believes his Juventus side have room for improvement but was complimentary of their efforts so far after beating Roma to be crowned Serie A winter champions.

Goals from Merih Demiral and Cristiano Ronaldo put the Bianconeri 2-0 up inside 10 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night, before Diego Perotti pulled one back from the penalty spot.

“You can’t have many doubts about a team that gets 48 points in the first half of a season,” Sarri told the press.

“That gives us hope and we can improve. I won’t let myself be influenced by the last 20 minutes, we played an hour of good football.

“Coming here and winning without suffering has never happened to anyone. We made some errors in possession. Every lost ball could’ve been a danger.

“These are three important points at a difficult venue. Roma is a team with great energy.”