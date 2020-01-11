Sarri wants consistency from Juventus

Maurizio Sarri wants some consistency from his Juventus side as the halfway point of the Serie A season is almost upon us.

A thumping 4-0 win over Cagliari after the Christmas break, saw Cristiano Ronaldo get his first ever Serie A hat-trick, and Sarri wants more of the same.

“It will be a difficult game, we have to find consistency during this run of games,” Sarri said in reference to his side playing well against Cagliari.

“For years, people had me as a coach who wouldn’t make changes. Now you are asking me if I will make fewer changes?

“The rotations will come naturally with three games played in a week.”

Next up for Sarri and Juventus is a trip to the Stadio Olimpico to face Roma, and the Bianconeri boss was complimentary of his opposite number Paulo Fonseca.

“I saw him with Shakhtar Donetsk and that team played some of the most proactive football in Europe,” Sarri continued.

“I expect his Roma side to give a good showing of themselves. They are working well during some difficult times.

“He is a top-level coach.”

Sarri was also asked about Gonzalo Higuain and how important the Argentinian is to his team, and his current use of the tridente with Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

“Dybala starts from behind and Ronaldo from a decentralised position,” Sarri said. “You have to find other players to fill the void in the opposition’s area. Higuain solves this problem.”