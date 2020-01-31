Sassuolo v Roma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Roma put their impressive unbeaten record against Sassuolo on the line on Saturday night as they make the trip north to the Mapei Stadium for Serie A action.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Toljan, Romagna, Marlon, Kyriakopoulos; Magnianelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.

Suspended: Peluso.

Unavailable: Chiriches, Defrel, Duncan.

Roma (4-2-3-1): Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Zappacosta, Mkhitaryan, Antonucci, Zaniolo, Diawara.

KEY STATISTICS

– Roma are the only side against which Sassuolo have never won among teams they’ve faced at least three times in Serie A (D5 L8).

– Sassuolo have lost 83% of their Serie A home games against Roma (5/6), the highest ratio of any side they’ve faced more than once at home in the competition. They’ve also scored fewer home goals against Roma than any other side they’ve faced more than once (one).

– Sassuolo have scored in each of their last 10 games at Mapei Stadium in Serie A, their record in a single top flight campaign (21 goals in this period). In general, Sassuolo could equal their longest home scoring streak in Serie A (11 in January 2016).

– Roma have won six of their last nine Serie A away games (D2 L1), as many as in their previous 20 (D8 L6).

– Sassuolo have scored 21 goals at home, only Lazio (30), Atalanta (29) and Juventus (24) have more in Serie A this season. On the other hand, Roma have conceded seven goals on the road, fewer than any other side.

– Roma have trailed for 22 minutes away from home in Serie A this season (v Parma last November), only Inter have done better on the road, having trailed for just 16 minutes.

– Roma have scored 15 goals from set piece situations, only less than Lazio (16) in Serie A this season. Meanwhile, Sassuolo have scored the fewest such goals this term (2).

– Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi is only one goal away from scoring 10+ goals for the third time in a single Serie A season (after 2014/15 and 2013/14). The last time he scored more than once in a Serie A match was in the reverse fixture against Roma.

– Should he score, Edin Dzeko will be the seventh player to have scored at least 100 goals with Roma in all competitions (99 so far). However, the Bosnian striker hasn’t scored in three consecutive Serie A games since October 2017.

– Lorenzo Pellegrini scored six goals with Sassuolo in Serie A 2016/17, his record in a single top flight campaign. The Roma midfielder has provided seven assists in 15 league games this season, the last Italian player with more after so many games in a single Serie A campaign was Antonio Cassano, with Milan in 2011/12 (nine).