Sassuolo v Torino: Official Line-Ups

Sassuolo welcome Torino to the Mapei Stadium on Saturday evening hoping to reverse an unfavourable trend against the Granata.

The Neroverdi have won only two of their 13 Serie A matches against Toro, with their most recent victory coming in April 2016 (D5 L6).

Sassuolo, who have lost their last three games, haven’t lost four consecutive Serie A matches since November 2016 under Eusebio Di Francesco.

But it won’t be easy as Torino haven’t conceded in either of their last two matches, the last time they kept three clean sheets in a row in Serie A was back in March 2019

Sassuolo: Consigli; Toljan, Romagna, Peluso, Kyriakopoulos; Obiang, Locatelli; Berardi, Traore, Boga; Caputo.

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Djidji; De Silvestri, Rincon, Lukic, Aina; Verdi, Berenguer; Belotti.