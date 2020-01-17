Sassuolo v Torino: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Sassuolo aim to end an almost four-year wait for a top flight win over Torino when they welcome the Granata to the Mapei Stadium on Saturday evening at 18:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Consigli; Toljan, Ferrari, Romagna, Kyriakopoulos; Locatelli, Magnanelli Djuricic; Traore, Caput, Boga.

Unavailable: Chiriches, Defrel, Marlon, Duncan.

Suspended: Berardi.

Torino (3-5-1-1): Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Rincon, Lukic, Meité, Aina; Berenguer; Belotti.

Unavailable: Lyanco, Baselli, Ansaldi.

KEY STATISTICS

– Sassuolo have won only two of their 13 Serie A matches against Torino, with their most recent victory coming in April 2016 (D5 L6).

– After losing their first Serie A home match against the Granata (2-0 in January 2014), Sassuolo have drawn five successive league games against Torino at the Mapei Stadium.

– Sassuolo, who have lost their last three in a row, haven’t lost four consecutive Serie A matches since November 2016 under Eusebio Di Francesco.

– Torino haven’t conceded in each of their last two league matches, the last time they kept three clean sheets in a row in Serie A was back in March 2019 (six).

– Sassuolo have conceded the most goals in the first 15 minutes of matches in this current Serie A campaign (six) – on the other hand, only Inter (five) have scored more than Torino (four) in the same period.

– Sassuolo have netted the fewest goals from set-pieces in Serie A this season (two), the most recent such instance came in November (Caputo against Lazio from corner).

– Torino’s coach Walter Mazzarri has never lost in seven Serie A matches against Sassuolo (W5 D2), a record for him against a single opponent in the competition.

– Francesco Caputo’s first goal with Sassuolo in Serie A came against Torino in the reverse match: the Granata could become the second team against which the Italian striker has found the net in three different matches in the competition (alongside SPAL).

– Simone Verdi’s last goal in Serie A came against Roma in March 2019: it’s his longest streak without goal in the competition (24 games).

– Sassuolo are Andrea Belotti’s favourite target in Serie A: eight goals in 10 league matches – Torino’s forward has scored in each of his last five games against the Neroverdi, his best such streak against a single opponent in the competition.