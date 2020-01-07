Serie A Player of the Week | Round 18

Juventus won 4-0 against Serie A surprise packets Cagliari on Monday afternoon and their Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was the clear standout with a second-half hat-trick.

The score was locked at 0-0 at half-time but he did more than take control after the break. He capitalised on an errant pass from Cagliari defender Ragnar Klavan to dribble around Robin Olsen for the opening goal and then he converted a penalty after Paulo Dybala was fouled.

Ronaldo also provided the assist for substitute Gonzalo Higuain, who added Juventus’ third goal, and then Douglas Costa found him with a through-ball before completing the hat-trick.

Juve share first place in the Serie A table with Inter on 45 points after 18 rounds while the Portuguese great takes his personal tally in the league to 13 goals for the season.