Serie A Player of the Week | Round 19

After Sampdoria defeated Brescia 5-1 in Genoa on Sunday to continue their climb away from the Serie A relegation zone, the performance of midfielder Jakub Jankto elevated him to Player of the Week for matchday 19.

With the Lombardy-based side also battling for survival, the fixture was even more important to the hosts and the 23-year-old was involved in four of his sides goals, as they recovered from goal down.

Karol Linetty had equalised on 34 minutes, before the Czech Republic international steered how a controlled volley from the Pole’s cross, with just seconds to go in the opening period.

When the sides returned after the break, Jankto continued an impressive display by assisting strikers Gianluca Caprari and Fabio Quagliarella and help Sampdoria to a resounding victory.