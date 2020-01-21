Serie A Player of the Week | Round 20

Despite a 45 minute outing at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday afternoon, the match-winning display of AC Milan attacker Ante Rebic was enough to earn him Player of the Week for Round 20.

The 26-year-old struck twice during a 3-2 victory over a determined Udinese side to ensure that the Rossoneri continued their rise up the Serie A standings.

Arriving from the bench to replace Giacomo Bonaventura at half time, the Croatian international took just two minutes to make an impact, sweeping home an Andrea Conti cross to equalise for the hosts.

With Milan looking likely to have to settle for a draw, Rebic then found himself breaking into the Zebrette box and steering the ball past goalkeeper Juan Musso three minutes into injury-time, clinching a vital three points.