Serie A Player of the Week | Round 21

Josip Ilicic was the hat-trick hero for Atalanta once again to be crowned Player of the Week for Round 21, as the Bergamo-based side recorded an amazing 7-0 victory away to Torino.

After two three-goal outings for La Dea last season – also both away from home against Chievo Verona and Sassuolo – the Slovenian international his becoming accustomed to leaving with the match ball.

The 31-year-old opened the scoring at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin, then won the penalty from which Duvan Zapata converted the second, before scoring the following two goals to put the game out of sight.

However, it was Ilicic’s second effort that had every one talking about in Serie A, though, with his quick thinking seeing him lob Granata goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu from just inside the Torino half.