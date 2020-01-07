Serie A Team of the Week | Round 18

The top two sides in Serie A commenced 2020 in emphatic fashion with Juventus thrashing Cagliari 4-0 and Inter winning 3-1 away to Napoli.

European rivals Atalanta destroyed Parma 5-0 while Roma lost 2-0 at home to Torino and AC Milan drew 0-0 against Sampdoria.

Genoa and Fiorentina have both got new coaches. The Grifone got a controversial victory against Sassuolo whereas the Gigliati drew against Bologna.

Here is the Serie A Team of the Week for Round 18, deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Salvatore Sirigu – Torino (4 Team of the Week appearances)

Was not overawed by the Roma attacks and made many fine saves. His reflex save from a Lorenzo Pellegrini shot in the second half was arguably the standout.

Julian Chabot – Sampdoria

The former Groningen defender had his Serie A breakthrough against AC Milan, playing with the assurance of a veteran. His tackle on Suso in the first half was a particular highlight.

Nicolas Nkoulou – Torino

Rarely beaten at the back and did not allow Edin Dzeko to take any threatening shots on target.

Domenico Criscito – Genoa

Converted the penalty to open the scoring against Sassuolo and he dispossessed Domenico Berardi to start the counterattack which resulted in the winning goal.

Robin Gosens – Atalanta (2 apps)

Scored the third goal and then provided the cross from the left-wing for Ilicic to score the fourth.

Marco Benassi – Fiorentina

Helped his team out defensively but the longing memory from this performance was his outstanding volley to open the scoring.

Tomas Rincon – Torino

Worked tirelessly in midfield, often to help the team defensively. Supplied Andrea Belotti with the pass to score the opening goal against Roma.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (6 apps)

Another sparkling performance from the Dea captain. Scored the first goal with a long-range shot and assisted for Remo Freuler.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (4 apps)

Forced a save out of Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe, was involved in the Gosens goal, and then added two excellent strikes to seal the win.

Romelu Lukaku – Inter (3 apps)

Utilised his strength and pace to best effect. Ran riot against Napoli, scoring two goals in the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus (2 apps)

After a scoreless first half, the Portuguese stole the show in the second half for the Bianconeri. Scored a hat-trick and supplied an assist for Gonzalo Higuain.