Serie A Team of the Week | Round 19

Juventus finished as winter champions in Serie A after winning 2-1 away to Roma while Inter drew at home to Atalanta.

Lazio kept pressure on the teams near the top with a victory against Napoli while Cagliari kept slipping further down the table with a defeat to AC Milan.

Parma won 2-0 against Lecce, Sampdoria thrashed Brescia 5-1, Udinese were victorious against Sassuolo, and Hellas Verona came back against Genoa.

Let us know your thoughts on the Serie A Team of the Week, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!



Thomas Strakosha – Lazio

Napoli probably would have won comfortably if it was not for the efforts of the Aquile shot-stopper. Alert from start to finish.

Amir Rrahmani – Hellas Verona

Nearly scored with a header in the first half but was denied by the bar. Made his most decisive contribution with an advancing run which resulted in the winning goal.

Simone Iacoponi – Parma

Comfortably limited the danger of the Lecce attack and was the unlikely source for the first Ducali goal with a header.

Riccardo Gagliolo – Parma

Important for the Crociati both offensively and defensively. Was able to spot Juraj Kucka’s runs from midfield, with one of them resulting in the second Parma goal.

Samu Castillejo – AC Milan

Gave the Rossoneri some much-needed width, especially in the second half. Provided an excellent long pass to set Rafael Leao up for the opening goal.

Seko Fofana – Udinese (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Limited the space for the Sassuolo midfield to pass the ball around and he assisted for Ken Sema as well as Rodrigo De Paul.

Karol Linetty – Sampdoria (2 apps)

Provided plenty of drive and attacking impetus from midfield. Equalised for Samp before setting Jankto up for the second Doriani goal.

Jakub Jantko – Sampdoria

Involved in four out of five Blucerchiati goals against Brescia. His cross from the left resulted in Linetty’s equaliser, scored the second goal, and then assisted for Gianluca Caprari and Quagliarella.

Fabio Quagliarella – Sampdoria

Had four chances to score in the first half but wasn’t able to convert them. He then scored Il Doria’s third from the penalty spot and lobbed Brescia goalkeeper Jesse Joronen for the fifth.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan

Brought teammates into the play, scored AC Milan’s second goal with a powerful low strike, and had put the ball into the net again with a superb header but it was correctly disallowed for offside.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus

Did not find the back of the net but he was involved in both Bianconeri goals. Set up Merih Demiral for the first goal and then earned the penalty which Cristiano Ronaldo converted.