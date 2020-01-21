Serie A Team of the Week | Round 20

Juventus gained a clear advantage on top of Serie A winning 2-1 against Parma whereas Inter were held to a 1-1 draw against Lecce.

The Roman clubs kept their Champions League hopes alive against the Genoese teams; Lazio humiliated Sampdoria 5-1 while Roma won 3-1 against Genoa.

Atalanta surprisingly lost at home to SPAL, Fiorentina won away to Napoli, AC Milan got a 3-2 victory against Udinese, Hellas Verona held Bologna to a draw, and Sassuolo defeated Torino.

Here is the Serie A Team of the Week, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Etrit Berisha – SPAL (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Crucial in the Biancazzurri’s victory in Bergamo, with point-blank saves from Remo Freuler and Duvan Zapata proving decisive.

Martin Caceres – Fiorentina

The Napoli forwards struggled to get past the experienced Uruguayan and he was able to join his teammates in the construction of their attacking play.

Leonardo Spinazzola – Roma

Took the place of Aleksandar Kolarov in the team and fitted in seamlessly. Forced Genoa defender Davide Biraschi into scoring an own goal after his run and shot.

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan (3 apps)

Had a great dual with Udinese wing-back Jens Stryger Larsen on the left side and scored the goal that game Milan the lead for the first time in the match.

Jeremie Boga – Sassuolo

Inspired the Neroverdi’s comeback victory against Torino; scored with a stunning long-range effort and then provided the cross for Domenico Berardi to score the winner.

Jacopo Petriccione – Lecce

A workhorse in the Lecce midfield. Shielded his defence and initiated attacks for the Salentini.

Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina (4 apps)

Although he was not directly involved in the goals, the Italian starlet was still an influential part of the Gigliati’s attacking play. Had a great eye for a pass and was also sublime in his dribbling.

Ante Rebic – AC Milan

Replaced Giacomo Bonaventura and was inspirational in the Rossoneri comeback. Impressed with his dribbling and scored two goals.

Ernesto Torregrossa – Brescia (2 apps)

Netted a wonderful brace from two Sandro Tonali assists. The first was a fine looping header and the second was an incredible long-range effort.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (6 apps)

Gave the Sampdoria defence plenty of nightmares. The Italian international scored a hat-trick and played a part in the opening goal scored by Felipe Caicedo.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus (3 apps)

Made the difference in the Bianconeri’s victory. Got a brace but he could have scored a few more.