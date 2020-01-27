Serie A Team of the Week | Week 21

Napoli surprisingly defeated Juventus 2-1 but Inter could only cut the gap at the top of Serie A by three points after a 1-1 draw with Cagliari.
Roma and Lazio shared the points in a 1-1 draw in the Derby della Capitalise while Atalanta drew closer to the Giallorossi in the table with a 7-0 annihilation of Torino.
Hellas Verona won comfortably against Lecce, Bologna came back to win against SPAL in the Emilia-Romagna derby, AC Milan needed just a solitary goal against Brescia, and Fiorentina held on for a draw against Genoa.
Here is the Serie A Team of the Week, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!
Bartlomiej Dragowski – Fiorentina
Made many excellent saves against Genoa including a penalty from Grifone captain Domenico Criscito.
Pawel Dawidowicz – Hellas Verona
Capitalised on a rare chance to start in the Gialloblu defence with a solid display and he scored the opener against Lecce.
Chris Smalling – Roma (5 Team of the Week appearances)
Limited the offensive threat of the Lazio attackers and he was able to deal with aerial threats.
Francesco Acerbi – Lazio (2 apps)
Scored a fortuitous goal in the Rome derby but was diligent in his defending.
Robin Gosens – Atalanta (3 apps)
Important in both the defensive and offensive aspects of the game. Made it 2-0 in the first half with a great volley.
Radja Nainggolan – Cagliari (4 apps)
Back to his energetic best against his parent club and he scored the important equaliser with a low drive from distance.
Piotr Zielinski – Napoli
Influenced the game more in the second half and scored the first Partenopei goal against Juventus.
Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (7 apps)
Another influential performance from the diminutive Argentine. Provided two assists and had two chances to score as well.
Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (5 apps)
A magical performance against Torino. Scored a hat-trick including an audacious lob from just inside the opposition half, was involved in the Gosens goal, and earned the penalty that gave La Dea a 3-0 lead.
Musa Barrow – Bologna
Gave the Felsinei additional spark when he entered the field and Bologna took the lead thanks to his goal soon after he replaced Federico Santander.
Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (2 apps)
His contribution for his hometown club was the most decisive against Juventus. Zielinski’s goal was a rebound from Insigne’s initial shot and then the captain added the second for the Neapolitans.