Serie A Team of the Week | Week 21

Napoli surprisingly defeated Juventus 2-1 but Inter could only cut the gap at the top of Serie A by three points after a 1-1 draw with Cagliari.

Roma and Lazio shared the points in a 1-1 draw in the Derby della Capitalise while Atalanta drew closer to the Giallorossi in the table with a 7-0 annihilation of Torino.

Hellas Verona won comfortably against Lecce, Bologna came back to win against SPAL in the Emilia-Romagna derby, AC Milan needed just a solitary goal against Brescia, and Fiorentina held on for a draw against Genoa.

Here is the Serie A Team of the Week, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Bartlomiej Dragowski – Fiorentina

Made many excellent saves against Genoa including a penalty from Grifone captain Domenico Criscito.

Pawel Dawidowicz – Hellas Verona

Capitalised on a rare chance to start in the Gialloblu defence with a solid display and he scored the opener against Lecce.

Chris Smalling – Roma (5 Team of the Week appearances)

Limited the offensive threat of the Lazio attackers and he was able to deal with aerial threats.

Francesco Acerbi – Lazio (2 apps)

Scored a fortuitous goal in the Rome derby but was diligent in his defending.

Robin Gosens – Atalanta (3 apps)

Important in both the defensive and offensive aspects of the game. Made it 2-0 in the first half with a great volley.

Radja Nainggolan – Cagliari (4 apps)

Back to his energetic best against his parent club and he scored the important equaliser with a low drive from distance.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli

Influenced the game more in the second half and scored the first Partenopei goal against Juventus.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (7 apps)

Another influential performance from the diminutive Argentine. Provided two assists and had two chances to score as well.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (5 apps)

A magical performance against Torino. Scored a hat-trick including an audacious lob from just inside the opposition half, was involved in the Gosens goal, and earned the penalty that gave La Dea a 3-0 lead.

Musa Barrow – Bologna

Gave the Felsinei additional spark when he entered the field and Bologna took the lead thanks to his goal soon after he replaced Federico Santander.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (2 apps)

His contribution for his hometown club was the most decisive against Juventus. Zielinski’s goal was a rebound from Insigne’s initial shot and then the captain added the second for the Neapolitans.