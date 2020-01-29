Sevilla swoop for AC Milan winger

AC Milan have confirmed that winger Suso has joined La Liga club Sevilla on an initial 18-month loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent.

The Spaniard had fallen out of favour at the Stadio San Siro and looked destined for the exit, with Roma and Valencia also showing an interest.

However, Sevilla have won the race to snap up the 26-year-old and will bring the former Liverpool midfielder back to his homeland on a temporary deal initially.

“AC Milan announces it has reached an agreement for the player Jesus Joaquin Fernandez Saenz de la Torre (Suso) to join Sevilla FC on a temporary basis with an option to buy that becomes an obligation upon certain conditions being met,” a statement on the Rossoneri’s official website read.

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Sevilla have the option to make the movement permanent for €22 million, which will become an obligatory clause should they qualify for the Champions League.

Suso scored 24 goals in 154 appearances for Milan after joining from Liverpool in January 2015.