Sevilla want Suso, but AC Milan not interested in a loan

AC Milan are awaiting offers in order to move Suso on from the Stadio San Siro this January.

The Spaniard is thought to be on his way out this winter, with him having expressed his desire to leave to the club.

Corriere dello Sport have reported though that the Rossoneri are only open to listening to offers of an outright purchase and not interested in taking loan proposals.

Sevilla, though, are keen to approach the player for a loan move.

A solution could be found by putting forward an offer for an 18-month loan with an obligation to buy him permanently after 18 months.

Youssef En-Nesyri recent arrival for €20 million has reduced the LaLiga side’s spending power.