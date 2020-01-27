Signs of progress for Fiorentina under Iachini

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (Florence) – Fiorentina’s scoreless draw with Genoa on Saturday afternoon preserved Giuseppe Iachini’s unbeaten run since taking charge, but they ended the game clinging on to a point despite dominating.

La Viola did more than enough to lead early on in a dominant start, but almost undid all of their good work when German Pezzella foolishly conceded a penalty 13 minutes in.

Domenico Criscito had his spot kick saved by Bartlomiej Dragowski though, who would go on to be the reason that Iachini’s remains without a defeat in Tuscany.

Fiorentina have something, but they’re still missing more



Under Vincenzo Montella is was hard to know what Fiorentina were trying to do.

They were ponderous in possession and a disaster at the back, seeing them hanging around the bottom of Serie A and being seriously threatened by the prospect of relegation.

Iachini has them playing with a sense of purpose now though. When in possession they move things with a directness that hasn’t been seen in Florence for a while.

Gaetano Castrovilli is a gem in their midfield and although he has some flaws that he needs to iron out, just him having the ball at his feet gets the Franchi excited.

Dragowski prevents a defensive disaster



German Pezzella and Nikola Milenkovic did their best to give Genoa all three points, but their 22-year-old goalkeeper wasn’t going to stand by and allow the Grifone to leave with a win.

Dragowski was remarkable, denying Criscito from the penalty spot in the first half before turning things up a notch in the second.

A Rossoblu ball into the six-yard box fell at Milenkovic’s feet and he stunned his goalkeeper by driving it in his direction.

Saving his blushes though the ball bounced off the Pole’s chest and behind for a corner, from which he was on hand again to make a great save to deny Davide Biraschi.

With Fiorentina pushing on Andrea Pinamonti broke at the death but Dragowski again came out on top.

Still defensively flawed and needing more in attack, Fiorentina have reason for cautious optimism again.