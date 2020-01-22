Smalling: The Rome Derby will be similar to Manchester United v Liverpool

After Roma were dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Juventus on Wednesday, Giallorossi defender Chris Smalling’s attention turned to the derby against Lazio, which he compared to the Manchester United-Liverpool rivalry.

Lazio and Roma sit third and fourth in the Serie A table, respectively, thought the Aquile are seven points clear of their city rivals.

“I think it’ll be something quite similar [to Manchester United v Liverpool],” Smalling told the press, including Forza Italian Football.

“Obviously in Manchester no one likes Liverpool, and here [Rome] I walk around the streets and there is a clear divide between the two clubs.

“The fact that both clubs are high up the table and have big ambitions means there is a lot riding on it, so I think that’s where we will thrive, and I’m looking forward to getting in front of our fans.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci helped the Bianconeri to a 3-1 win over Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-final, and Smalling admitted his side were beaten inside the first 45 minutes.

“One of disappointment especially when we are on top like we were in the first half,” Smalling continued.

“Then obviously the first goal goes in, which was their only chance, and obviously that sets us back and then the second and third goal really ended the game in the first half.

“But we had to come out in the second half, and show courage and get on the ball and I thought we did that.

“We will get back on the training field tomorrow, and we will work on what went wrong.

“In each game we have seen the team improve and I think it’s just about making sure we are clinical in our own box and their box, because I think our general play getting to their box is very good.

“I think we need to be clinical and cast out the odd mistake that we make in our own box.”

Smalling’s loan deal with Roma is up at the end of the current campaign, but the 30-year-old isn’t thinking about anything other than winning with the Giallorossi.

“My only focus at the minute is making sure this season is a success,” Smalling said, “which means getting into the top four and winning a trophy. Now my focus is recovery, then it will turn to Sunday.”

Finally, Smalling has been joined in Italy by former Manchester United teammate Ashley Young, who has signed for Inter.

“I only [sent Ashley Young] the odd message to see how he is getting on and to wish him luck,” Smalling stated.