Solskjaer: Young is a Manchester United player and we will decide his future

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given his thoughts on the reports linking his captain Ashley Young with a move to Inter.

Young, who joined United from Aston Villa in 2011, has become a target for Inter as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his squad in January as the Nerazzurri look to become the first team to pip Juventus to the Scudetto since 2011.

“He’s one of our players,” Solskjaer said during a press conference.

“He’s our captain. There has been a lot of speculation which we’re used to and have to manage. Ashley has always been professional and focused, I don’t think that will change.”

“His future will be the subject of discussion between me and Ashley. But we don’t have many fit players so we need what we have.”

Solsjkaer also took some time to praise Young for his for his time at the club but didn’t completely rule out a move.

“Ashley has done very well for the club, he’s a good captain,” he added.

“So we will see where we are in June and we will also see where we will be in February.”

Despite being the club captain Young has found game time hard to come by this term and reports suggest he rejected a one-year extension on Friday morning to help facilitate a move to Inter.