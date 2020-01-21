Suso wants out of AC Milan, but his lack of agent complicates things

Suso’s desire to leave AC Milan is being stunted by his lack of an agent.

The Spaniard has struggled with the Rossoneri this season and is ready to cut his ties to the club and move on this January.

Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini spoke to the player at Casa Milan on Monday, and he expressed his intentions to leave.

Milan have dropped their asking price from €40 million to €20m and although clubs are interested, Corriere della Sera have reported that by not having an agent he’s complicated his exit.

Suso ended his association with Alessandro Lucci recently and while he’s in discussions to be represented by Mino Raiola, the pair haven’t signed off on their arrangement yet.

Sevilla, Valencia and Roma are all interested in the Spaniard.