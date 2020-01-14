Suso wants to leave AC Milan, Raiola offers Lingard

Suso has expressed his desire to leave AC Milan but there are no offers on the table for the winger.

The Spaniard fell out of Milan’s starting XI in their win at Cagliari last weekend and has found himself being whistled and booed by the Stadio San Siro this season.

Sport Mediaset are reporting that the player has told the club that he wants to leave.

RB Leipzig are the most interested in his services, but the German side aren’t willing to spend more than €20 million to sign him.

Suso’s agent Mino Raiola is currently working on a solution and he has offered new client Jesse Lingard to the Rossoneri.

The Manchester United player’s contract at Old Trafford ends in June 2021 and could be available for a favourable sum.