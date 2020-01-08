Talks between AC Milan and Barcelona for Todibo hit a snag

AC Milan have been in talks to land Jean-Clair Todibo from Barcelona for several weeks, but it appears a deal may be dead in the water.

Talks between the two parties looked promising in recent times, with the only holdup being whether a loan move would include an option to buy or not.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri want to sign the defender but Todibo is pushing for a second clause to be included that would allow Barcelona to bring back the defender should he impress during his spell in Italy.

As a result the Frenchman has asked for a few more days to contemplate the transfer, which would allow the two clubs to discuss the inclusion of a second clause in the transfer.

Another worry for Milan is that Todibo has other suitors as well, as Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco are also monitoring the situation.