Tare in London to convince Chelsea striker of Lazio move

Lazio’s sporting director Igli Tare will resume talks with Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud on Friday morning as he continues to try and strengthen Simone Inzaghi’s squad before the transfer window closes.

Tare had reportedly come to an agreement with the west London club’s owner Roman Abramovich on Thursday morning that would have seen Giroud join the Aquile on loan until the end of the season. However, in a series of twists and turns over the course of the day the move stalled with Giroud expressing a desire to remain in London, with Tottenham his preferred destination.

According to a report by TuttoMercatoWeb, Tare has now arrived in England to hold personal talks with the striker as he looks to convince him of the benefits of a move to the Stadio Olimpico.

The potential move has garnered a mixed reaction with the French international’s lack of football over the last 12 months causing concern. Giroud has only made five Premier League appearances so far this term and at 33-years-old the lack of game time could have a detrimental effect on his ability to provide an impact in Serie A.