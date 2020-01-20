Theo Hernandez repaying Pioli’s trust with his best ever season

Theo Hernandez is enjoying the best football of his career in Italy.After two complicated seasons at Real Madrid and Real Sociedad wherein he couldn’t burst onto the scene as he hoped, the 22-year-old is shining at AC Milan.

In San Sebastian he ended his season in an argument with his coach due to his physical condition, and the transformation in his shape has been one of the keys to his success.

Training without the ball is a huge part of Italian football, and it appears to be working for Theo.

He stood out in Atletico Madrid’s academy but he’s only now showing the form he seemed sure to find, scoring six goals and assisting two for the Rossoneri this season to lead their scoring charts.

But being in shape isn’t the only reason behind his newfound form.

For the first time since breaking into the elite at Alaves, he has the full backing of his coach Stefano Pioli.

Marcelo was always Zinedine Zidane’s first choice at Madrid and even at La Real he lost his place despite being on loan with an agreement that should have seen him play.

But that’s all in the past now and Milan are seeing the benefits of having a confident Theo.

Since Pioli arrived in October he’s been clear that the former Madrid man is his first choice at left-back.Theo has played every game under Pioli, except one he missed through suspension.

Away from the dressing room and training pitch, Theo has the complete support of his mother, Laurence, as well.

She has spent time with her son in Milan, walking the dogs he brought from Spain around Lake Como, their favourite place in Italy.

The player has a strong bond with his mother, with her having raised him and Lucas Hernandez as a single parent.

Things look good for Theo in Milan, and despite the club’s troubles this term even their results are on the up.