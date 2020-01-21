Theo Hernandez’s agent: Theo will stay at AC Milan, he’s at the ideal club to grow

Theo Hernandez has no plans to leave AC Milan, where he’s been enjoying a good run of form under Stefano Pioli.

The former Real Madrid full-back joined Milan in the summer and since Pioli took charge he’s played in every game aside from their 5-0 defeat at Atalanta, for which he was suspended.

“He’ll stay where he is,” Theo’s agent Manuel Garcia Quilon told the Corriere della Sera.

“Milan is the right place for him.

“Theo needs to grow and he’s in the ideal team to do that.”

Remarkably, Theo is Milan’s top scorer this season with six goals from left-back, five of those coming in Serie A and one more in the Coppa Italia.