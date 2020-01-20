Three Serie A footballers expected to move to the Premier League

There is no denying the fact that Serie A exports to the English Premier League have enjoyed mixed success in the UK over the years.

The reputed Italian league has supplied a good number of star figures including the likes of Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Marcel Desailly and Gianfranco Zola to the English League in the past.

However, more recently, players such as Stefan Jovetic, Juan Cuadrado and Mario Balotelli have failed to create any major impact in the English competition.

This January could witness more number of Serie A football players making a move to the Premier League. The football transfer markets at all the top-rated betting portals are already buzzing with speculations regarding and odds on the probables. Let’s tell you about three such Serie A footballers who are highly likely to become a part of the Premier League soon.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

Everton appointing Carlo Ancelotti as the manager has further brightened the prospects of Insigne’s move to the English club and the Premier League more realistic. With many Napoli footballers having had a fallout with Aurelio De Laurentiis, the team owner, there is expected to be a mass exodus from that squad. Ancelotti has a history of working with Insigne at Napoli, before he got sacked recently, resulting in unrest from many players.

Le10Sport, a French publication recently claimed that Insigne is up for the Premier League challenge and is looking forward to a re-union with his ex-boss.

Dries Mertens – Napoli

Another well-known Napoli FC player who is known to be not on good terms with the owner anymore, Dries Mertens is also expected to make a move to the English Premier League in the near future. He is currently serving the final year of his contract with the club, so the Napoli management could extract plenty of cash by releasing him right now, or risk his departure during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The talented 32 year old striker is expected to be available for a sum of £ 10 million. As per Daily Express, Arsenal have already gotten into a deal with Napoli FC regarding Mertens, but they might need to battle it out with Juventus, if things come to that.

Emre Can – Juventus

While the midfielder had joined Juventus in 2018 as a free transfer, things didn’t work out quite well for him in the Italian Serie A.

He has played in the Premier League in the past (with Liverpool) and is currently being heavily linked with both Everton and Manchester United as potential destinations. Having spent majority of this season warming the bench, many at Juventus still consider him an integral part of the squad and a game changer.

While Fabio Paratici, the Juventus sporting director, has ruled out the possibility of him leaving the club, if Everton or Man United could potentially sway Paratici’s opinion, Emre Can could prove to be a big asset in the midfield for the English sides.