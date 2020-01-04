Torino looking to land Barcelona youngster

Moussa Wague could soon be playing in Serie A with Torino keen to land the Barcelona youngster on loan.

The 21-year-old joined the Blaugrana from Eupen in August 2018 and after initially being part of the B team, he was brought up to the senior side in March 2019.

Since making his La Liga debut against Huesca in April, Wague has made six appearances for Barcelona, and it appears his performances have caught the eye of Torino.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Granata have been tracking the Senegalese international for several months, and were particularly impressed by his performance against Inter in the Champions League.

Torino and Barcelona have a great relationship and the belief is that the Italian side will open talks for the 21-year-old after their match against Roma.

It’s believed the Granata will try to bring Wague in on loan for the remainder of the season in order to give coach Walter Mazzarri more options on the wing.