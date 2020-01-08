Tottenham latest side to show interest in AC Milan outcast

After being linked with moves to Aston Villa and West Ham United, Krzysztof Piatek is also attracting interest from Tottenham, who are keen to replace the injured Harry Kane.

The English international is out indefinitely after suffering a torn hamstring, and as a result Spurs are in the market to sign a replacement.

The Guardian reports Tottenham are ready to offer close to €35 million to land the Polish international, who is expected to leave AC Milan this January.

Piatek has struggled to make an impact so far this season, and with the Rossoneri bringing in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it appears they are ready to move on from the striker.

One thing working in the favour of Spurs is that their offer is reportedly better than that of Aston Villa and West Ham, who are unwilling to offer more than €30m.

The Villans may still land a Rossoneri player this month however, as reports suggest they are ready to land Pepe Reina.

Milan would be willing to let the 37-year-old go without a transfer fee, with the English side offering a six-month contract that would be extended to 18 months should Villa avoid relegation.