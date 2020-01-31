Lazio prepare last minute move for Tottenham midfielder

Tottenham’s Victor Wanyama has emerged as a potential target for Lazio as the club’s sporting director Igli Tare continues talks to bring Olivier Giroud to the Stadio Olimpico in London.

Wanyama, who joined Tottenham in 2016, has become the subject of heavy interest from several clubs as it looks increasingly unlikely he will remain with the north London club long term.

The 28-year-old’s contract at Spurs expires in 2021 and Tare is hoping to convince the Premier League club’s chairman Daniel Levy to sell the Kenyan international as he looks to strengthen the Aquile’s midfield, according to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Despite Lazio’s interest in the midfielder and Tottenham’s willingness to make a deal reports in England suggest that Tare will face an uphill battle to bring Wanyama to Italy with Scottish club Celtic favourites to secure his signature.