Tottenham push to land Inter target from Chelsea

Olivier Giroud could change clubs this January, but it appears Tottenham are now the favourites to land the Frenchman over Inter.

The Nerazzurri have long been linked with a move for the 33-year-old as a backup to Romelu Lukaku, but it appears the Italian side have now changed their minds.

Rather than sign him in January, Sky Sport Italia reports Inter have asked Giroud to wait for the summer so that they can sign him on a free transfer.

It appears the Nerazzurri are content with finishing the season with the forward group they currently have, as they’ve also dropped their interest in Napoli’s Fernando Llorente.

As a result Tottenham have now entered the scene, and they’ve reportedly offered Giroud an 18-month contract in order to tempt him away from Chelsea.

It remains to be seen whether the two London clubs will do business however, something they’ve been reluctant to do in the past.

So far this season Giroud has featured in just seven matches across all competitions.