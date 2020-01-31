Udinese v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After slipping up in Serie A last weekend, Inter aim to get back to winning ways when they travel northeast to face Udinese on Sunday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Udinese (3-5-2): Musso; Becao, De Maio, Nuytinck; Larsen, Fofana, Mandragora, De Paul, Sema; Lasagna, Okaka.

Unavailable: Samir.

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Barella, Vecino, Young; Eriksen; Sanchez, Lukaku.

Suspended: Berni, Martinez.

Unavailable: Borja Valero, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Sensi, Asamoah.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter have won eight of their last 10 Serie A encounters vs Udinese (D1 L1); the Bianconeri are the side against whom the Nerazzurri have won the most games since 2015.

– Inter have kept four clean sheets in a row against Udinese in Serie A: This is the most clean sheets kept by a team against a single opponent since the start of the 2018 calendar year in the league.

– Inter are one of the three sides against whom Udinese haven’t won a single home game (D1 L4) in Serie A since 2014/15 (minimum two matches – alongside Juventus and Lazio).

– Udinese have gained 17 of their 24 points on home soil in the top-flight this season (71%); the highest such percentage; however, only SPAL (nine) have scored fewer goals than Udinese (10) in home games in Serie A this season.

– In the three points-per-win era, only Napoli in 2017/18 and Juventus in 2018/19 (28 each) have earned more points than Inter this season in the first 10 games away from home (26).

– Udinese have scored 37% (7/19) of their goals in Serie A this season during the last 15 minutes of play, the highest percentage among teams in the league; also conceding the lowest percentage of their goals during the same period of play (9%, 3/33).

– Udinese are unbeaten in Serie A at the Dacia Arena under Luca Gotti (W2 D2): their last coach to stay unbeaten in his first five home games in the top flight was Andrea Stramaccioni back in 2014.

– Udinese striker Kevin Lasagna, who scored his first goal in Serie A vs Inter (in January 2016 with Carpi), has scored two goals in the last four games when he has faced a side ranked in the top two positions of the table at the beginning of the matchday in the top flight.

– Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is the first player to score 10 goals in his first 10 appearances away from home in Serie A since Andriy Shevchenko: in the three-points-per-win era, no player has scored more than 10 goals in his first 11 games away from home.

– During his spell in the Premier League Inter’s new playmaker Christian Eriksen provided the most assists (62) and created the most chances in the competition (571).