Vecino could leave Inter for AC Milan in swap after falling out with Conte

Matias Vecino has fallen out with Antonio Conte at Inter and could leave this January.

Conte has been looking to add reinforcements to his Nerazzurri side this winter and Franck Kessie is one of the names linked with an arrival.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Inter and AC Milan could negotiate a swap deal this January.

The move would see Kessie swap the Rossoneri shirt for that of the Nerazzurri, while Vecino would move in the opposite direction.

An exchange had been touted last month as well, though Roberto Gagliardini’s name was the one thought to be on the way out of Inter.