West Ham United back in for AC Milan midfielder

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie could leave the club during the January transfer window with West Ham United back in the mix for his signature.

The Ivorian has struggled to make an impact for the Rossoneri so far this season, and his form hasn’t improved since Stefano Pioli replaced Marco Giampaolo as coach.

As a result the Rossoneri are said to be open to letting the 23-year-old leave on loan, with the London Evening Standard suggesting they’ve offered the player to West Ham.

The Hammers and manager David Moyes are keen to add to their midfield after missing out on Gedson Fernandes, who joined Tottenham instead.

Kessie is reportedly opened to joining the English club, and his representatives are hard at work to try and push through a deal before the close of the January transfer window.

So far this season the former Atalanta man has managed one goal in 17 Serie A appearances for Milan.