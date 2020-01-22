Which Serie A players could we see in the Premier League

When you think about football leagues in Europe, two of the best that come to mind are the Premier League in England and Serie A in Italy. The Premier League is probably the best league in the world overall, and you will often see players coming into the league for big money, moving from elsewhere to shine on the biggest worldwide stage.

We have seen moves between Serie A and the Premier League happen before, and these have happened both ways in the past. The Italian top flight is a hotbed of talent and it is no surprise to know that English clubs regularly scout the league in the hope of finding talent and bringing it to English shores.

Here is a look at the players who are currently standing out as being top class in Serie A and ones that we would like to see move over to the Premier League.

Ciro Immobile

If anyone wants to take a big punt and bring in a proven goal scorer to the Premier League then teams could do a lot worse than to sign Lazio striker and current Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile. This may be a little late in his career for a huge money move, but the 29-year-old has been on fire for his club so far this season.

He is currently scoring at better than a goal per game for Lazio in Serie A and has also scored goals in the Europa League for his team. He has 39 Italian caps to his name too, with 10 goals for them and given the chance, he has been a goal machine for many years now.

He may be a little too old to be a top target for the biggest clubs but if someone has some money to spend and they want a man who knows where the net is then few others in Europe can boast the same record as Immobile this season.

Luis Muriel

Those looking for someone at a lower price and slightly under the radar should turn their attentions to Columbian attacking player Luis Muriel, who has been on fire for Atalanta so far this season. He has played 15 games and scored 10 goals, showing his ability to get in the right place at the right time on a regular basis for his team.

Alongside those 10 goals in Serie A, he has also scored once in the Champions League for Atalanta, giving him European experience.

He has played in Spain as well as Italy, so is accustomed to different styles of play. While the Premier League is a slightly more physical league than those two, it does offer a similar level of flair and skill as the Spanish league, something he is used to.

The big bonus with Muriel is that he is not a big well-known name and he does not play for one of the big clubs in Italy, therefore his price tag should be a little smaller. This opens him up as a possible buy for more than just the top teams in the Premier League and with a need for goal scorers always being there, even if it is for a team in mid-table, Muriel could well attract interest and be a punt for someone.

Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan have emerged as genuine Serie A title contenders this season and that has been thanks to a number of players stepping up and helping them out. One of those has been Lautaro Martinez and the Argentinian has been highly praised for his performances so far.

At just 22 there is plenty more to come from this youngster and it would be no surprise to see him develop into one of the top attacking players in Europe over the next few years, although whether that is with Inter Milan or elsewhere remains to be seen.

He has scored eight Serie A goals this season from 16 games while also scoring five goals from six games in the Champions League. He’s already in the Argentinian national team too and has scored twice for them in 2019.

With plenty of Premier League clubs having a South American connection, settling into the league would be fairly simple and straight forward for Martinez should the option to move to England ever materialise for him.

Whether he remains at Inter, moves to the Premier League or goes elsewhere, this is a player to watch in the future.