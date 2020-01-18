Young: I want to follow in Ince’s footsteps at Inter

New Inter signing Ashley Young will try to follow in the footsteps of Paul Ince after completing his move to the Nerazzurri on Friday.

The 34-year-old joins from Manchester United for a fee of €1.5 million on a six-month contract with the option to extend it for a further season.

Very excited to join @Inter and begin this new challenge. Can’t wait to get started #ForzaInter #NotForEveryone pic.twitter.com/oYHt5kQKVa — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 17, 2020

Young becomes the third player from England to feature for Inter after Gerry Hitchens and Paul Ince, and he has made it clear he wants to emulate what the latter did in Milan.

“It’s been a great day for me today,” Young told Inter TV.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to be here. I’m delighted to become part of the Inter family.

“Ince is a legend. If I could follow in his footsteps that would make me very happy.

“My message to the fans is that success is coming back to the club. That’s why I’m here, I want to help the team reach its objectives.

“Everything’s in place to do well. We hope to make the fans happy and win lots of trophies.”

Young will wear the No.15 shirt at Inter and could feature as soon as Sunday when the Nerazzurri take on Lecce.