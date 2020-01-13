Zaniolo to undergo surgery for ruptured ACL

Conor Clancy Date: 13th January 2020 at 3:33pm
Nicolo Zaniolo suffered a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament during Roma’s 2-1 defeat to Juventus on Sunday evening.

The Italian fell injured under a challenge after a fantastic run forward from hiw own half, in which he evaded a number of Juventus defenders.

“Following the injury suffered during tonight’s game, Nicolo Zaniolo underwent medical assessment that revealed a rupture of the ACL in his right knee, along with some damage to the meniscus,” the club confirmed in a statement.

“Zaniolo will undergo surgery on Monday.”

The situation isn’t positive and Italy’s European Championship hopes this coming summer have been hit with a setback, as have Roma’s of finishing in the top four.

 

