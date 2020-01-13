Zaniolo to undergo surgery for ruptured ACL

Nicolo Zaniolo suffered a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament during Roma’s 2-1 defeat to Juventus on Sunday evening.

The Italian fell injured under a challenge after a fantastic run forward from hiw own half, in which he evaded a number of Juventus defenders.

Following the injury suffered during tonight’s game, Nicolo Zaniolo underwent medical assessments that confirmed the rupture of the ACL in his right knee, along with some damage to the meniscus. Zaniolo will undergo surgery on Monday. pic.twitter.com/tv0RviTQJR — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 12, 2020

“Following the injury suffered during tonight’s game, Nicolo Zaniolo underwent medical assessment that revealed a rupture of the ACL in his right knee, along with some damage to the meniscus,” the club confirmed in a statement.

“Zaniolo will undergo surgery on Monday.”

The situation isn’t positive and Italy’s European Championship hopes this coming summer have been hit with a setback, as have Roma’s of finishing in the top four.