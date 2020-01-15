Zaniolo’s surgeon: There were no difficulties in the operation, he could play at Euro 2020

Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo started his rehabilitation programme after knee surgery on Tuesday morning with the aim of being fit to take his place in the Italy squad for this summer’s European Championship.

Zaniolo ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during the first-half of Roma’s 2-1 defeat against Juventus on Sunday and now faces several months on the sidelines.

“It was a cruciate injury with meniscus involvement, there were no difficulties in the surgery,” said surgeon Pier Paolo Mariani.

“Now Nicolo has begun the rehabilitation process, which is being done at Roma.”

Mariani also gave his thoughts on Zaniolo’s chances of recovering in time for Euro 2020.

“He could return in time to play in the European Championship,” he added.

“But there are no guarantees, there can always be complications.”

Zaniolo will almost certainly play no further part in Serie A for the Giallorossi this season.

Even if he can regain his fitness by the time Euro 2020 kicks off in June their are no guarantees Roberto Mancini will take a chance on including the 20-year-old in his squad.