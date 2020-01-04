Zeman: Sarri can’t replicate his Napoli at Juventus

Zdenek Zeman doesn’t believe Maurizio Sarri can replicate his Napoli side at Juventus.

Sarri’s Partenopei reached an unprecedented 91 points under his guidance, becoming the first side to hit such a high total and not win the Scudetto.

“Even at Chelsea it wasn’t possible to reproduce the Napoli model,” Zeman told Corriere dello Sport.

“That was a different team. They merged the magic of their players and now he doesn’t have players who are as compatible.

“Sarri’s Napoli shouldn’t be used as an example to follow because they were unique.”

Juventus currently sit on 42 points from their 17 games in Serie A so far, as many as leaders Inter.