With Inter and AC Milan due to go head-to-head in the Derby della Madonnina, and while the Rossoneri have had a poor season, the Nerazzurri are flying high in their Scudetto battle with Juventus and Lazio.

But how many Milan players would make it into the Inter team? Here at Forza Italian Football we have come up with a combined XI of the two sides.

Let us know what you think, and who you would change.