AC Milan dreaming of Allegri return

It looks as though AC Milan are keen to bring Massimiliano Allegri back to the club this summer, though he isn’t the only name being considered.

Stefano Pioli currently sits on the Rossoneri bench after taking over for the sacked Marco Giampaolo back in October, but it doesn’t appear he will continue in the role next season as the club are looking for a bigger name to lead their renaissance.

As a result La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Allegri is the man wanted by both Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban.

The duo are keen to hire a coach that knows Serie A, and Allegri would certainly fit the bill having won league titles with the Rossoneri and Juventus.

At this time it’s believed the Italian tactician has turned down offers from foreign clubs, and while he would jump at the opportunity to take over at Paris Saint-Germain should the job become available, a return to Italy isn’t out of the question should the right offer come up.

However not everyone at Milan shares the same vision, as CEO Ivan Gazidis wants to bring Ralf Rangnick to Italy due to his work with RB Leipzig.

The 61-year-old has worked exclusively in Germany so far in his career, and his lack of experience in Serie A is something both Boban and Maldini are worried by given the Rossoneri are looking to bounce back from several disappointing campaigns.