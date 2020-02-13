AC Milan-Juventus set for largest Coppa Italia semi-final attendance in history

Over 70,000 fans are expected for Thursday night’s match between AC Milan and Juventus, which would make it the largest attendance for a Coppa Italia semi-final in history.

The two sides will look to take control of the two-legged affair with kick-off set for 20:45 local time, a day after Napoli snatched a 1-0 victory over Inter in the other semi-final encounter.

That match saw 59,601 in attendance, but reports indicate over 70,000 tickets have been sold for Thursday’s encounter according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Should those figures come to fruition, it would be a record for the semi-final stage of the competition.

All of Milan’s tickets have been sold, with the few remaining available to Juventus supporters.