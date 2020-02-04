AC Milan moving for Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick is being linked with a remarkable summer switch to AC Milan.

The German is currently head of sport and development at Red Bull, working particularly closely with RB Leipzig, where he has even acted as coach.

Bild have now claimed that the former coach is very close to agreeing terms to join the Rossoneri and only his signature is missing.

However, they also say that the German club are not currently aware of any agreement.

Rangnick would, according to Bild, perform a double role at Milan that would see him take over from Stefano Pioli as coach and would also have him act as sporting director.

Rangnick has been involved with RB Leipzig since 2015 and has gone on to have various roles throughout the club and eventually, on to the Red Bull company.