AC Milan player ratings: Inspired Ibrahimovic not enough in disappointing collapse

AC Milan threw away a two-goal lead to fall to a 4-2 defeat to Inter at the Stadio San Siro, in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday.

The Rossoneri fired twice in quick succession before halftime to go into the break sitting comfortably, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic followed up an Ante Rebic goal.

However, Inter dominated the second half and struck twice in three minutes to draw level, with Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino wiping out the difference. The Nerazzurri sealed a famous comeback victory soon after, as Stefan De Vrij headed home from a corner to send Antonio Conte’s side top of Serie A.

Despite Ibrahimovic hitting the post late on, Romelu Lukaku nodded an stoppage time fourth to condemn Milan to a first league defeat in 2020.