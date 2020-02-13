AC Milan Player Ratings: Rebic strike not enough

Ante Rebic was the standout for AC Milan as they drew 1-1 with Juventus in the first Leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final at the Stadio San Siro.

Milan broke the deadlock in the second half when Samu Castillejo whipped a cross into the Juventus box and Rebic capitalised on some poor defending by Mattia De Sciglio.

Shortly after taking the lead, Theo Hernandez was given his marching orders after picking up two yellow cards. Drama would follow as Juventus were awarded a penalty for a handball by Davide Calabria which Cristiano Ronaldo converted.