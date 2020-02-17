AC Milan Player Ratings: Rebic the Ante-dote

AC Milan bounced back from their Derby della Madonnina defeat to Inter with a 1-0 victory over Torino at the Stadio San Siro on Monday evening.

Ante Rebic’s goal just before the half hour mark was enough ensure that all three points went to Stefano Pioli’s men as the visitors failed to cause the Rossoneri any real problems, despite the hosts allowing them back into the contest in the second half.

The win takes the Rossoneri up to joint-sixth in the Serie A table as they continue to push for a Europa League qualification place.